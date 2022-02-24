HARDINSBURG — Pamela Sue Ellis, 61, of Hardinsburg, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Goshen Baptist Church.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Jean Claycomb; husband, Chuck Ellis; son, Seth Ellis; daughter, Jessica Sexton; and brother, Bobby Claycomb.
Funeral: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Trent Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Glen Dean Cemetery in Glen Dean. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Pam Ellis Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Trent Dowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Ellis.
