Pamela Sue Payne, 67, of Owensboro, passed away February 15, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with her family by her side. The Daviess County native was born July 12, 1954, to Robert J. Scott and the late Tyler Sue Scott. Pam was an advocate and lover of all things beautiful: the Catholic Mass, the arts, nature, education, religious and political differences, good bourbon, a good laugh, her children, grandchildren, granddogs, and friends. She saw life as a song of “mixed blessings.”
In addition to her mother, Pam was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Neal Scott.
Survivors include her three daughters, Amber Survant and husband Bob, Erin Roby and husband Mike, and Hayley Boultinghouse and husband Jon all of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; father, Robert J. Scott; sisters, Catherine Scott and Kimberly Bunch; and brother, Bradford Scott.
A funeral Mass for Pam Payne will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of Pam Payne may be left at www.glenncares.com.
