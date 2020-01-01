HARTFORD -- Pamella Kay Felty, RN, 55, of Hartford, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born Oct. 13, 1964, in Warren County to the late Byron Felty and Edna Howard Felty. Pam enjoyed working as a traveling RN and had worked at various health care facilities in the area. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Hartford. She loved her family.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, David Felty, Michael Felty, Ira Felty and Dale Felty; and two sisters, Diana Felty Jones and Margole Elaiene Felty Arnold.
Pam leaves behind to cherish her memory, her companion of 22 years, Janice Hutchison of Hartford; two brothers, Gary Felty of Hartford and Gilbert Felty of Hartford; her twin, Paulla Felty of Hartford; two sisters, Margaret Felty of Hartford and Cathy (Al) Mullins of Hartford; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Pete Leach officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Pam's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Pamella Kay Felty by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
