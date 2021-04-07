Pamilla Ann “Nanny” Bracy, 80, passed away Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro to the late Charles Rates Lewis Sr. and Larissa Moorman Lewis.
Pamilla retired from Texas Gas in 1995 after many years of service. She previously worked at the Cigar Factory. Mrs. Bracy was a longtime and active member of Zion Baptist Church. She enjoyed word search puzzles and was known for her outstanding cooking, especially the chess pies! “Nanny” loved spending time with all her large family.
Mrs. Bracy was preceded in death by her husband, Ezell Bracy; a son, Anthony M. Griffith; stepson Albert Price; brother Charles Rates Lewis Jr.; sisters Deana L. Leak and Joyce M. Fulton; and brothers-in-law, Robert Moredock and Manny Fernandez.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Denise Griffith of Naples, Florida, Monroe W. Griffith III (Janice) of Lawton, Oklahoma, Marvin “Danny” Griffith (Zenia) of Georgia, Keith E. Bracy (Cari) of Owensboro and Leslie A. Bracy of Owensboro, who also served as her caregiver; stepdaughter Daisy Turner of Dayton, Ohio; siblings Anita Jackson (Michael), the Rev. Larry Lewis (Vivian), Wanda Tinsley (Steve), Knox D. “Denny” Lewis (Joanie), Mona Lisa Tinnin (Curtis), James H. Lewis (fiancé Karena), Connie S. Moredock, Marion C. Fernandez, Jill A. Higgs (Kenny), John S. Lewis (Yager), Mary J. “Jan” Lewis and Omega K. “Kathy” Lewis; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special friend, Jennetha Wilson.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Bracy shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Norton Children’s Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.
