Pansy Ione Miller Jones, 96, of Owensboro, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home of 85 years. Born in Daviess County, she was the fifth child and only daughter of the late T.P. Miller and Pansy Head Miller. Ione “Onie” was dearly cherished by her four older brothers, John, Bob, Tom, and Hal Miller. Her creativity, intelligence, beauty, and spunk earned admiration from many.
Ione received her associate’s degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Kentucky (UK) where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. At UK she met and eventually married John D. “Jack” Jones who loved her from the day he first saw her. Later with Ione’s brothers, Jack and Ione developed Miller Lakes, the beloved recreational facility that provided “acres of beauty and fun for everyone” for over 30 years.
Throughout her life Ione never lost sight of the values instilled in her rural upbringing during the depression. One of Ione’s favorite sayings was “use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without”. She was a natural conservationist and recycler well before her time. Intuitive and kind, she helped those in need whom she encountered. Ione was also very creative, independent, and loved working with her hands. Throughout her life, she created countless beautiful dresses, sweaters, and coats for her daughters and granddaughters and made quilts, stained glass windows, and beautiful rooms, ornaments, and hand-made gifts for those she loved.
She was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and a founding member of its Chrismon Group. In addition to being a talented seamstress, Ione was an avid gardener and Bridge player. She was an active member of the Owensboro Garden Club for decades, hosting the club at her home, garden, and cabin many times. Ione had a quiet strength and subtle humor that drew others to her, from her spunky childhood days through her twilight years when she charmed her loving caregivers.
Ione was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John D. “Jack” Jones, and her four older brothers, John, Bob, Tom, and Hal Miller.
Survivors include her four daughters, Terry Jones Smith, Leigh Dunnington Jones, Judy Jones Hauth, and Sara Jones Biden (and her husband, Jim); her seven grandchildren, Cris Smith (and his wife, Amber), Phoebe Smith Dingman (and her husband, Jim), J.D. Smith (and his wife, Rupali), Amber Smith McLaughlin (and her husband, Bill), Jamie Biden (and his wife, Amy), and Caroline and Nick Biden; and ten great-grandchildren, Elanora and Quinton Smith, Maya and Max Chandar-Kouba, Nolan and Peyton Crisp, Jacie Dingman, Della McLaughlin, and James and Colt Biden.
The memorial service for Mrs. Jones will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may take the form of contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
