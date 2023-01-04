Pansy Ione Miller Jones, 96, of Owensboro, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home of 85 years. Born in Daviess County, she was the only daughter of the late T.P. Miller and Pansy Head Miller.
Ione received her associate’s degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Kentucky where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She assisted her late husband in the development and management of Miller Lakes, the well-known regional recreation area south of Owensboro, while raising four daughters. She was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and a founding member of its Chrismon Group. In addition to being a talented seamstress, Ione was an avid gardener and an active member of the Owensboro Garden Club for decades.
Ione was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John D. “Jack” Jones, and her four older brothers, John, Bob, Tom, and Hal Miller.
Survivors include her four daughters, Terry Jones Smith, Leigh Dunnington Jones, Judy Jones Hauth, and Sara Jones Biden (and her husband, Jim); her seven grandchildren, Cris Smith (and his wife, Amber), Phoebe Smith Dingman (and her husband, Jim), J.D. Smith (and his wife, Rupali), Amber Smith McLaughlin (and her husband, Bill), and Jamie (and his wife, Amy), Caroline, and Nick Biden; and ten great-grandchildren, Elanora and Quinton Smith, Maya and Max Chandar-Kouba, Nolan and Peyton Crisp, Jacie Dingman, Della McLaughlin, and James and Colt Biden.
The memorial service for Mrs. Jones will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Mrs. Jones at www.glenncares.com.
