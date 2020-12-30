Parker Kelly Ogle, 23, of Owensboro, went home to our Savior on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Sept. 26, 1997, to John Ogle and Linda Green. Parker was a witty, intelligent, big-hearted person who cared for others immensely. He loved to read, go fishing, hunting and had a love for animals. Parker loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jonathan Kyle Ogle; maternal grandfather James A. Taylor Jr.; maternal great-grandparents Clarence and Lovell Bishop and Walter and Irene Frank; paternal great-grandparents Coy and Mary Agnes Ogle and Eugene G. Rice Sr. and Edna Rice (Memi); an uncle, Ben C. Taylor; great-aunt Joann Ogle; and great-uncle Pat Ogle.
Parker is survived by his mother, Linda Green; father John Kelly Ogle; brother Garrett Ogle (Kimmie); nephew Grayson Daniel Ogle; maternal grandparents Mary Ann Green and Joseph and Madonna Green; paternal grandparents Roy Lee and Gayle Ogle; uncles Billy Ogle and Joe Ogle (Alex); along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved him.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Terry Devine officiating. Burial will follow the service at Serenity Hills. Parker’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made in Parker’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a local Humane Society.
