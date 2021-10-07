Pascal Rearden, 96, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He was born on Feb. 26, 1925, in Hancock County, to the late Otis and Dora Lee Rearden. Pascal was a loving father and husband that guided his children in the right directions. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and enjoyed the outdoors. A natural born caregiver, Pascal took care of those in need throughout his life. He worked as a mechanic at Green River Steel until his retirement.
Pascal was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Elizabeth Riley Rearden; second wife Rachel Vanover Rearden; daughter Patty Gubler; and sisters Mary Lee Shaver and Geneva Lou Stofer.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Baird; son Roger (Jude) Rearden; grandchildren Kim (Jon) Keplinger, Sandra Rather, Deanna (Lance) Buchanan, Jenny Baird, Katie (Scott) Pack and Nathan Rearden; seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ray (Joyce) Riley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
