CALHOUN — Pastor Tracy Burnett, 55, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 28, 2023. Tracy felt called into the ministry in 2002 after serving as a deacon at Cherry Street General Baptist Church in Carmi, Illinois. He then went on to become the pastor of Powell General Baptist Church in Norris City, Illinois for five years.
In 2008, Tracy accepted the call to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church where he pastored until he was called home. Pastor Tracy loved his church family dearly and compassionately, and always felt it a privilege and a joy to pastor his flock. Tracy enjoyed sprint car racing with his dad, motorcycling, watching wrestling with his son, and calling everyone “my friend.” He loved supporting anyone, anywhere with prayer.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Buffy Burnett; son, Javin Burnett of Calhoun; parents, Charlie and Janice Burnett of McLeansboro, Illinois; sister, Jaime Barber (Chris) of Springfield, Missouri; father and mother-in-law, Roger and Judy White of Leitchfield; brother-in-law, Jody White (Alicia) of Leitchfield; three nephews; and a niece.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, with the Revs. Brian Cook and K.C. Klarner officiating. Friends may visit with Tracy’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Tracy’s family.
The Pastor Tracy Burnett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, 178 Pleasant Hope Church Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Pastor Tracy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented