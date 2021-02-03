BEAVER DAM — Pat A. Stanley, 81, passed away Feb. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Pat was born Nov. 23, 1939, to the late Dewey and Anna May Alford. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She also was very proud and supportive of all her family. She was happiest when all her family was together, whether it was around a dinner table, pool or on family vacations. Pat was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewey Alford and Kenneth Alford.
Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill Stanley; son Brad (Lisa) Stanley; grandson Tyler (Natasha) Stanley; great-granddaughters Sloan and Hart Stanley; sister Peggy (Dan) Wilson; sister-in-law Mary Jo Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank her many caregivers who cared for her over the course of her illness.
There will be a private family service at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Ohio County Food Pantry, 1220 S. Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
