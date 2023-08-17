BEAVER DAM — Pat Brackett, 84, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born in Mortons Gap Feb. 5, 1939, to the late James Cullen and Irene Baker Sisk.
Pat was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She and her husband, Ray, attended Sonrise Baptist Church in Englewood, Florida.
Pat loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren so very much. She enjoyed the Florida sunshine and her flowers.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, James Cullen and Irene Baker Sisk; brother, Dennis Sisk; sister, Judy Miller; and great-granddaughter, Maely Vance.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Ray Brackett; daughter, Spring (Doug) Vance; son, Mark (Gina) Brackett; grandchildren, Shawnda Brackett (Juan), Alana Elliott (Ben), Tiffany Bottom (Chris), Chase Vance (Kathy), and Cody Brackett (Emily); several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan Harrison.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and Bro. John Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented