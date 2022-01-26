Pat Fogle, 85, of Brandenburg, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
He was born June 22, 1936, in Stanley, to the late Joseph and Mary Catherine Krampe Fogle. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Helen Fogle; his second wife Barbara Fogle; five brothers, and one sister.
Pat was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school. He was Mayor of Irvington from January 1974 up until December 1993, a member of Holy Guardian Angel Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Pat loved his garden, especially his tomatoes. He was an entrepreneur and met many people through his businesses, Burger Queen and Mr. Gatti’s, and was known for his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his children, Todd Fogle of Rough River, Stephanie Fogle of Brooklyn, New York, and Angie Fogle of Lexington; grandchildren, Katie and Adam Fogle; and a brother, Larry Fogle of Stanley.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. EST Friday, January 28, 2022, Holy Guardian Angel Catholic Church with Father Dan and Father Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow next to his wife Helen, in the Mount Merino Cemetery, Irvington. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington.
Online condolences may be left at www.irvingtonfh.com.
