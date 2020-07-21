Pat Gilmore, 67, of Philpot, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born Oct. 29, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Shirley Wayne and Mary Tudor, Pat was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. This beautiful woman was the most devoted wife, mother, mamaw, sister, friend, and DAUGHTER OF THE KING OF GLORY! She loved God above all else and loved her family more than can be put into words. She was a God-appointed prayer warrior who prayed over her family, friends, and even strangers, and defeated evil in so many ways it would take a book to tell all of it. Her prayer for each of you reading this would be for you to come to Christ and see His glory revealed and spend eternity with her in your heavenly home God has prepared for you.
In addition to her parents, Pat also was preceded in death by her son, Doug Gilmore Jr. and granddaughter, Serenity Michelle Fulkerson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 50 years, Doug Gilmore Sr.; son, Brad Gilmore (Belinda); daughters, Bridget Boling (Richard) and Tyra Malone (Bo); 14 grandchildren, Jake, Kaylee, and Lalia Gilmore, Noel Cline (Gil), Bailey Mayfield (Zach), Beau Gilmore (Alex), Brady and Brody Gilmore, Gracie Martin, Alexis Ward (Robie), Skye and Cade Gilmore, Carissa Schroader (Steven), and Ryan Boling; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Prissy Gilmore; father-in-law, Leslie Gilmore Jr.; sisters, Julie Pierce (Floyd) and Dee Jackson (Bobby); numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service should be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends should wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Fresh Start for Women, P.O. Box 1386, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences for the family of Pat may be left at www.glenncares.com.
