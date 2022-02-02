Patrice Rose Spratt, 52, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 13, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois to William D. Craft and Patricia Little. Patrice worked at Menard’s in customer service.
She was preceded in death by her father, William D. Craft.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley J. Spratt; three sons, Clarence R. Vaught III (MaKayla) of Kentucky, William E. Vaught of Kansas, and Nicholas G. Spratt of Kentucky; her mother, Patricia Little of Wichita, Kansas; granddaughter, MaKenlee J. Vaught; brothers, Daniel L. Lynes of Arkansas and Clayton A. Lynes of California; sisters, Beth Ann Welty of Kansas and Cindy Cavanaugh of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Greens Chapel Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
