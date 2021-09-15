Patricia A. Kinman 82, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Patricia Ann Morton was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Waterbury, Connecticut to the late James V. and Ellen Leslie MacAlpine Morton. Patricia retried from AT&T in New Haven, Connecticut. She enjoyed supporting veterans’ benefits and children’s charities. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Thomas Kinman and by a brother, Jay Morton.
Survivors include two sons, Robert James Kinman (Cheryl) of West Haven, Connecticut and William Harold Kinman of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Brian Kinman, Jessica Kinman and Michael Kinman; three great grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Morton (Monica) of Florida; and a sister, Marilyn Dahl (Ken) of Machias, Maine.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Family burial at a later date will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Patricia’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun.
Patricia’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 6 p.m. Thursday.
