Patricia A. “Pat” O’Bryan Tucker, 83, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, May 17, 2021, with family at her side. She was born in Daviess County to the late Offie Lee and Ethel Johnson Allen.
Pat was a lifetime member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, where she had served as past president of the Christian Mother’s Committee, in hospitality ministry and as Eucharistic Minister. She took Holy Communion to the homebound, helped with funeral meals, the prayer line, Adoration, Koinonia, Parish Missions and leading rosary before Mass.
Mrs. O’Bryan Tucker worked at Glenmore Distillery for 26 years and enjoyed countless lunch dates with her Glenmore friends. She very much enjoyed dancing, and more recently, line dancing. Most of all, she treasured the blessing of spending time with her large family.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by two husbands, Joseph “Bud” A. O’Bryan in 2005 and William Joseph Tucker in 2017.
She is survived by three children, Debbie Stiff (Perry) of Owensboro, Kathy Stiff (Scott) of Whitesville and Joe O’Bryan (Tammi) of Owensboro; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; many adopted grandchildren; a sister, Liz Bellew of Knoxville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and her boyfriend, Bill Payne.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mrs. O’Bryan Tucker shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Mass offerings/donations to Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Mom’s desire has always been for us to live our Catholic faith and stay close as a family. She modeled and instilled those values in us. The fruit of her life remains living onward through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Until we meet again Mom, may you rest in peace. “Well done good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented