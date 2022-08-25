HAWESVILLE — Patricia A. Rearden, 82, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. She was born in Perry County, Indiana January 17, 1940, to Leo and Velma (Frizzell) Paulin. Pat was a 1957 graduate of Tell City High School. She was united in marriage December 5, 1958, to Carl R. Rearden, who preceded her in death in 2021. She had worked as a secretary for Big Rivers Electric and was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church in Hawesville.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son, Alan Ray Rearden; sisters, Mary Shackleford, and Anita Shepard; and brother, Charles Paulin.
Surviving are her daughter, Tricia Roberts, and husband, Bobby of Hawesville.
Per Pat’s request, the service will be private in Mt. Eden Cemetery.
Huber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
