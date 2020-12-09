ROCKPORT, Ind. — Patricia A. Wilkerson, 68, of Rockport, Indiana, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and had worked at Chuckles.
Patricia is survived by her son, Jeremy Wilkerson; and her siblings, Tommy Wilkinson, Tonya Richardson and Sandy Downey.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, and after 8 a.m. Thursday.
