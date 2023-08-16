Patricia Albert, 75, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in her home surrounded by family.
Survivors: husband, Frank Albert, and children, Douglas Miller, Scotty Miller, Dwight Miller, and Crystal Miller-Hill.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Patricia’s caretakers; your kindness will not be forgotten.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
