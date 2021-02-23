Patricia Ann Beckhart, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Owensboro Center. She was born in Owensboro to the late Wilbur and Ludwina Hurm Parker.
In addition to being a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Patricia retired from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after more than 30 years of service. Following her retirement at the age of 70, she spent an additional five years volunteering at the information desk. She was a longtime member of the former Hall Street Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Bob Parker.
Mrs. Beckhart is survived by her children, Donna Kaye Walden (Dale), of Owensboro, Robert Earl Beckhart, Jr. (Tracy), of Owensboro, Julie Ann Igleheart (Kenny), of Tampa, Florida, and Susan Humphreys (Chris), of Hermitage, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The public visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 25 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mrs. Beckhart shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented