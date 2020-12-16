Patricia Ann Bolen, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Owensboro. She is the daughter of Joseph “Jake” and Loretta Meserve.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tim Bolen; her father, Jake Meserve; and her stepbrothers, Mike and David Roberson.
Patricia leaves behind her daughters, Cilia Meserve and Alex and Emily Goatee. Her mother, Loretta Meserve; her sisters, Dianne Margle (Chris) and Missy Bermudez; her stepbrother, Steve Roberson; and her nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the family in care of Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Due to current health and safety concerns, services will be private. Care is entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
