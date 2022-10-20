GREENVILLE — Patricia Ann Brewer, 69, of Greenville, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Bowling Green Medical Center. She was a member of Greens Chapel General Baptist Church and was a stocker at Walmart.
Survivors: husband, James Earl “Whiskers” Brewer; son, Kevin (Christine) Brewer; and brothers, Danny Dunn, Tindell Dunn, and Timmy (Elaine) Dunn.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
