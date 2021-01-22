CENTRAL CITY — Patricia “Ann” Dorroh, 86, of Central City, died at 9:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Wellington Park in Owensboro. Mrs. Dorroh was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Lyon County. She was a homemaker and member of Temple Baptist Church. Mrs. Dorroh always had a big garden. She was very handy around the house and enjoyed home improvement projects. She was very devoted to her church and attended as long as she was physically able. Church was where her closest friends were at. She loved and was very devoted to her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allie Moore Bennett; mother Mary Louise Bennett; and husband Wilford Wayne Dorroh.
She is survived by her son, Patrick (Marla) Dorroh of LaPorte, Indiana; grandchildren Colby (Audra) Dorroh, Lance Dorroh and Mary Kaitlyn Dorroh, all of Owensboro; sister Barbara Padgett of Eddyville; and brother Rex (Twinky) Bennett of Eddyville.
Services are private for immediate family only with the Rev. Adam Brown officiating. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery in Eddyville.
Family members are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented