CENTRAL CITY — Patricia Ann Drake, 85, of Central City, went to her Heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Mrs. Drake was born March 27, 1937, in Calhoun.
Patricia, lovingly called “Nana Pat,” retired from PACS in 2008. She was a faithful member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Central City and loved her church family dearly. Having lost her husband at a young age, Nana Pat was a very independent, self-sufficient woman. She truly enjoyed hard work and taught her children and grandchildren much about strength, both of body and of character. She loved UK basketball and cheering for her team. One of her greatest joys came from working in the garden. Whether tending flowers or mowing her yard, Nana could nearly always be found at work outside. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allie Ray Drake, and daughter, Shannan Kellie Gish.
She leaves behind a daughter, Christy (Jeff) McIntosh; son, Patrick (Natasha) Drake; son-in-law, Carl Gish; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Morris, Sharon Erwin, Carolyn Erwin, and Betty Embry; and brothers, Bobby and Larry Erwin.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Carolyn Erwin and Bro. Sam Smith officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented