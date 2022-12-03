Patricia Ann Hamilton, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by her family, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born October 12, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Edwin and Irene Reising Simon. Patricia was a 1952 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School where later in life she served in the cafeteria for 23 years before retiring. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Patricia enjoyed cake decorating classes and spoiling her family members with beautifully decorated cakes on their birthdays. She took pride in her appearance and loved to dress up. Patricia was known to have a dry sense of humor, often joking around although sometimes it was hard to tell. Above everything, she loved being in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 68 years, David Patrick Hamilton; her son, Stephen W. Hamilton; and her siblings, Victor Simon, Lucille Goetz, Mary Skaggs, Irma McFarland, Clarence Simon, Paul Simon, and Joe Bill Simon.
She is survived by her children, Karen Durbin (David), Greg Hamilton (Connie), Scott Hamilton (Shellia), and Beth Case (Duane), all of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Jamie Jeffries (Toby), Brad Hamilton (Jennifer), Bryan Hamilton (Melissa), Michelle Hamilton, Jennifer Reader (Nicholas), Brooke Daugherty, Jordan Hamilton (Cynthia), and Mary Phoenix Dunn (Cory); 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon Monday, December 5, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Patricia Hamilton may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented