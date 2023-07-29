ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Patricia “Patsy” Ann Herron, 87, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. Patsy was a member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church and enjoyed being a farmer’s wife.
Survivors: children, Barbara Sue Hess, Connie Elaine Daugherty, Tina Louise Staack, Ricky Nelson Herron, Danny Lee Herron, and Leroy Scott Herron; sister, Lucille Brock; and brothers, Kenny Dale (Diane) Grose and Jimmy Grose.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented