Patricia Ann Higdon Roby, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born July 10, 1931, in Daviess County, to the late Agustine and Margaret Janie Aud Higdon. Patricia was a homemaker, taking care of her seven children as they grew up, along with all their friends who enjoyed being at the Roby home. She even served as a caretaker in her home to some family members during those years. Patricia enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her children and many friends and family today still can remember the delicious food she prepared for meals.
Patricia and her late husband, Joseph, were the first parishioners and some of the founding members of Precious Blood Catholic Church where she was involved with the Parrish Prayer Chain and Apostles for Mary groups for many years. No matter what decisions were to be made together in their lives or their children’s, it was ALWAYS based on their faith.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Roby Sr.; a sister, Margaret Skelton; and five brothers, Gene, Jackie, Charles, Tom and Bill Higdon.
Patricia is survived by her children, Mary Delphine Byrne (Kenny), Joseph Roby Jr. (Donna), Rita Amster (Fred), Robert Roby (Roxie), Sharon Hudson, Richard Roby (Mary), and Michelle Hayes; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mary Helen Rhodes and Clara “Sissy” Lyninger.
The funeral Mass for Patricia Roby will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church with Father Suneesh Mathew officiating. Visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m., and from 9 until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Precious Blood Catholic Church Building and Maintenance Fund.
