Patricia Ann Higgs went peacefully to be with the Lord Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving friends and family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Mar. 3, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Floyd and Dorothy Hamilton. Patricia was a faithful and dedicated member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church (The Mount) where she served on the usher board and the women’s missionary society, and she attended most services and activities at the church when her health permitted.
She loved to play Bingo and card games, work crossword puzzles, go shopping, talk on the phone, and talk in person as well. She was an avid fan of cowboy and western movies. Also, she enjoyed watching soap operas, Family Feud, and Wheel of Fortune. She projected a straightforward and direct manner of speaking with folks when in conversation. She volunteered at various elementary schools where she made an impact on many children, and they affectionately called her “Grandma Pat”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Lee Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton.
She leaves to mourn her loss eight children, Lee (Alice Hall) Hamilton, Ray (Venice) Higgs, Bobby (Debra) Higgs, Ronald (Carolyn) Hamilton, Roscoe D. Parm Jr., Ann Higgs Solomon, LaShawna (Stephen) Haught, and Kerri Hodge; one stepson, James Parm; 29 grandchildren; a host of great and great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, David (Melody Howard) Hamilton, Wanda (Vernon) Hocker, and Linda Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 506 Plum St., Owensboro, with Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Parks as the officiant and eulogist. The burial will be in Rosehill — Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro.
