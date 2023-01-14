Patricia Ann Horn, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home. She was born May 31, 1958, in Breckinridge County to the late Charley and Flonnie Marie Eaton Harper. Patricia retired from the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Janet Harper and Donna Harper.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Meriwether (Trio) and Julia Ewing (Cory Clatterbuck); son, Jason Horn (Tiffany); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Meriwether, Tyson Meriwether, Anthony Ewing, Addison Ewing, Hailey Horn, Hunter Horn, and Taylor “Wedge” Horn; siblings, Karen Brown (Pat), Gary Harper Sr. (Sue), Dorothy Sayers, Charles Harper (Karen), and Francis Samples; nieces, Tabitha Blake (Chris) and Hannah Harper; and a nephew,
Gary Harper Jr.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
