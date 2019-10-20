Patricia Ann Jenkins, 77, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Louisville to the late Arley and Mable Martin. She retired from health administration and enjoyed sewing, art and crafts, and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gilbert Jenkins in 2018; sister Joyce Emberton; and a brother, William Martin.
She is survived by six children, Michael Jenkins, Debra Sarafin, Craig Duncan, Kimberly Holsclaw, Keith Jenkins and Andria Hofmann; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Steve Martin; and sister Helen Covington.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at No Creek Church, 1770 Kentucky 136, Hartford, KY 42347 with Pastor Ronnie Sharp officiating. A meal will follow the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Patricia Jenkins honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
