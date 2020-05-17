Patricia Ann Manigold (Yeiser), 88, passed away due to natural causes on May 12, 2020. She was in Florida with her son and his loving family, with whom she had been living for a short time.
Patty Ann, as she was affectionately called, was born in Owensboro as the youngest daughter of William Thomas and Lottye Belle Yeiser. She lived most of her adult life in Bardstown with her husband of 62 years, Dave. She held a bachelor’s degree in arts from Western Kentucky State University. As a young teacher in Michigan, Patty Ann met her husband and came back to Kentucky to raise their children. She loved Bardstown and became a dedicated member of the community and the Stephen Foster Music Club.
She served as a public-school teacher, business owner, choir director, theater supporter, tourism promoter and hostess. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was an active community chamber and PTA member, wonderful singer, talented pianist, voracious reader, dog lover, great friend, partner and faithful servant of the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Hale Sr.; her parents; and two siblings, Dudley Yeiser and Dorothy Zabenco. She is survived by her three children, Ann Michelle, David Hale Jr. (Heather) and Belle; and four grandchildren, Danielle, Holley, Haley and Morgan.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life/memorial for Dave and Pat will be held at a later date in Bardstown. We would ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dave’s charity of choice, The Gary Sinise Foundation, in support of veterans and/or Pat’s charity of choice, Bardstown Baptist Church Music Ministry. Thank you.
Commented