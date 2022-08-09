Patricia Ann Mofield Rutter, 96, passed away peacefully after a brief illness under the care of Hospice at Heartford House in Owensboro.
Pat began her 96 years of life October 8, 1925, in Old Shawneetown, Illinois, and grew up in Southern Illinois where she was treasured by her family. She moved to St. Louis, Missouri as a teenager and met her beloved husband, William Rutter, who predeceased her in 2002. Pat and Bill eventually settled here in Owensboro, where they made their home for decades until their deaths.
Pat, a Renaissance woman of many talents, filled her life with special joys, including painting, writing books, and playing piano by ear. She also loved reading and began her passion for books at the age of four, which continued throughout her life. She was always happy with a book in her lap and taking notes because she continued learning all her life.
Pat also had a natural flair for decorating and earned a degree at Lasalle School of Interior Design in the 1970s. All of her homes were decorated beautifully. Another keen talent lay in her cooking, and she made her last pineapple upside-down birthday cake in June. Countless people will miss “Nannie cakes.”
Of all Pat’s gifts, her greatest was simply being Pat. Everyone who met her loved her, and legions of family and friends over her 96 years held her close to their hearts. When we all remember Pat, we’ll envision big, sparkly earrings, lipstick, and cute outfits, which continued until 13 days before she passed. We will also remember her intelligence, quick wit, and laughter, which she retained until her last few days.
The family would like to send our sincerest thanks to Drs. Sayed and Gupta for their exceptional care over so many years. You kept Pat going. We also send special thanks to the staff and residents at Park Regency, Jennie Burns, Lisa Burns-Kirby, friends on every floor, the wonderful second-floor bunch, and former management staff, Amy Pride and Debbie Crowe. You all enabled her to remain an independent sassy-pants until her last few days. She loved you all. Finally, we’d like to thank Pat Bosley of Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation and the always amazing Heartford House of Owensboro for helping to comfort Pat and her family in her final days. Much love to all.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2002.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Rutter Skiadas (George); son, Christopher Rutter (Patty); grandson, Benjamin Skiadas; grandson, Tyler Murphy (Beth); grandson, Michael Murphy (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, Harrison, William, Isabella, and Loagan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
