Patricia Ann Mullen Storm, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Please help the Storm family celebrate the beautiful and wonderful life of Patricia.
She was born to the late James Mullen and Frances Arnold Mullen Sept. 17, 1946, in Rapid City, South Dakota. A graduate with a bachelor’s in accounting, she met her husband, life partner, and best friend, Wilford Leo Storm, Wil, while residing in Rapid City, South Dakota, and if asked, she would say that is when her life truly began. Upon his leaving the Air Force, they moved back to his hometown of Owensboro where they both began to deeply embed themselves in the community.
Over the years, Pat, as her friends and family know her, became a loving mother to a hectic but fun brood of children, Tamara (Tammy), James Michael (Mike) and wife, Beth, Shawn and wife, Stephanie, Maureen, and husband, Ray, and Nicholas (Nick) and wife, Shannon. She was a grandmother of 14 grandchildren.
She and Wil became adamant supporters and leaders in marriage encounter to help ensure other couples could and would be strong partners and support for one another, as they strove to be. A strong tenant of their belief is that the marriage comes first with God and Jesus at the center of that relationship and everything else flowed from that union, and there is nothing they cannot overcome. Together, they also became heavily involved in Habitat for Humanity, and over time, they helped organize tax services for those unable to complete them. She and Wil were avid blood donors for years. You cannot tell or hear the story of Pat without discussing her husband, her children, and her many friends and family, nor would she want you to do so. Her passing was due to an auto-immune disease only recently diagnosed in the winter of 2022. She lived her last few months surrounded by those she loved and upon her calling home to Heaven, too soon for those left behind, she did so peacefully.
Pat was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Katharine Kreischer, Maureen Hansen, Colleen Mullen, Clancy Mullen, and James Michael Mullen, all gone too soon, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Lisa Storm.
She has a surviving sibling, Shawn Mullen, and his wife, Peggy.
There will be a funeral Mass for Patricia Ann Mullen Storm at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., with a prayer service from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
If unable to attend, feel free to send notes and prayers of love and stories to share, or in lieu of flowers please make a blood donation. Local donations can be made at Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center in her name.
