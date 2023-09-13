Patricia Ann Murphy Burch, 88, passed away at her home surrounded by all her loved ones Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. She was born March 17, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late James Joseph and Margaret Ann Thomas Murphy. Pat was a past president of the Whitesville Lions club, a Melvin Jones Award Recipient, a Kentucky Colonel, and a past president of the Municipal Clerks. She was the city clerk of Whitesville for over 34 years. Pat started the giving tree at St. Mary’s where she was a faithful volunteer.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, William Burch, and her brothers, Larry and Terrance Murphy.
Pat is survived by her children, Kim Howard, Tammy (Jerry) Howard, Rick (Debbie) Burch, Deanna Norris, and Tricia (Chester) Masterson; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, James, Ann, and Harvey Murphy.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the sitters who quickly became family, Cathy Edge, Dana Payne, Erica Roberts, and Connie Howard and to Hospice of Western Kentucky for their exceptional care.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, with the burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the St. Mary of the Woods School “Together We Can” Capital Campaign or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
