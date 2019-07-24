Patricia Ann "Patti" Rayburn, 73, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at The Willows at Citation in Lexington. Patti was born May 7, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Dr. Mac and Virginia Katherine (Wilson) Rayburn. She was a retired director of the Owensboro Housing Authority and was the recipient of multiple awards for her work there and her community service, including the Athena Award and other awards from the NAACP. Patti was an animal lover and faithfully supported the Humane Society. She also was an advocate for the Boys & Girls Club of Owensboro and supported their cause faithfully.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only child, Kelli Ann Fisher Smoot; and two brothers, Joe and Johnny Rayburn.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Savannah Khristian Smoot of Cincinnati and Sydney Katherine Smoot of Lexington; her son-in-law, Byron Wayne Smoot of Richmond; one brother, Robert "Bobby" of Lafayette, Louisiana; and two nieces, Sara and Kayti Rayburn.
The graveside service for Patti Rayburn is 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 24, at Richmond Cemetery. There is no visitation. A celebration of life service is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Girls Inc., 2130-G, E. 19th St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Brightly colored clothing is suggested for this casual but beautiful celebration of life service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504 or Boys & Girls Club of Owensboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, Richmond.
Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com.
