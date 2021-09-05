Patricia Ann “Patty” Scott, 64, of Utica, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Wellington Parc. She was gone too soon. She was born April 14, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Thomas and Geneva Fulton Daugherty. Patty was a wife, mother, homemaker and mamaw. She was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church. Patty enjoyed singing, going on train rides, sewing, eating out and taking road trips. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Girten, James Daugherty and Stephen Daugherty.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 1/2 years, Randall Scott; two daughters, Tracy Phelps (Derek) and Stacy Royalty (Matthew); grandkids Triston Phelps (London), Benjamin Royalty, Daphne Phelps, Logan Royalty, Tripp Phelps and Elijah Royalty; special friends Montez Payne and Connie Hess; brothers Gene Daugherty (Thelma) of Owensboro and Vic Daugherty (Debbie) of Centertown; and a sister, Rena Banks (Jimmy) of Hawesville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wellington Parc, In Memory of Patty Scott, 2885 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
