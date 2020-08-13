Patricia Anne Borjesson, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Edward and Martha McCullough. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Borjesson; and daughter Tamara Hayden.
She is survived by her children, Frank Warnock (Judy), Carl Borjesson (Linda), Robert Warnock (Christina) and Martha Miller (David); 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
