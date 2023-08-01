Patricia Aud Dickens, 81, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 29, 2023, at The Heartford House. She was born July 17, 1942, to the late Charles G. Aud and Mildred Hibdon Schooler. Patricia and her husband owned Patio’s Restaurant in Owensboro. She was a baker and enjoyed making wedding cakes for family and friends. Patricia was artistic with sewing and crocheting. Family meant everything to her as she cherished the company of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, along with her many friends. Patricia volunteered many hours of stewardship at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church for picnics, funeral meals, Bingo, and more.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James B. Dickens, Sr., Jan. 11, 2023; daughter, Carol Lynn; brother, Bobby Aud; stepmother, Dorothy Aud; and brother-in-law, George Morgan.
Patricia is survived by a son, James B. Dickens, Jr. (Charlotte); daughters, Karen Dale Martin (Mike), Janice Faye Johnson (Don) of Rockport, Indiana, Joyce Kaye Knight (Scott), and Kelly Ann Boyens (Denny); 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Morgan, Kathy Wilson (Paul), and Cindy Aud; brothers-in-law, Joe Dickens (Myrle) and Jack Dickens (Debbie); sisters-in-law, Jean Hall, Gail Martin (Mike), and Vickie Aud; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
The funeral Mass will be noon Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Heartford House.
Memories and condolences for the family of Patricia Dickens may be left at www.glenncares.com.
