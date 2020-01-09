Patricia Barnes Mattingly, 68, of Owensboro, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Union County to the late Willard H. and Lois Faye Barnes. Patty was a homemaker who loved hosting parties and was a member of Grace Chapel Church.
Patty was devoted to the Lord throughout her life as she could be often seen serving others. Her life of servanthood is evident not only through her active involvement with the Salvation Army ringing bells for many years but through the great works she did for the Lord, whether it was a simple prayer for a stranger or sharing the love of Jesus to others. Patty was a person who never met a stranger. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was very loved and will be missed by many.
Those left to celebrate her life are daughters, Tracy A. Beckhart (Robert) and Laura B. Wilkerson (Aaron), all of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Charis N. Scott (Shawn), Tyler J. Miller (Paris), Christian I. Jones, John Connor Nantz and Cash M. Wilkerson, all of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Emersyn R. Scott, Cutler R. Scott and Carter Miller-Hinkley; four sisters, Carolyn Barnes of Owensboro, Rose Mosquela (Abe) of Monterey, California, Dianna Mott (Art) of Louisville and Penny Vandgrift (Thomas) of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Patricia Mattingly will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 215 Ewing Road, Owensboro, Ky. 42301. Memories and condolences to the family of Patricia Mattingly can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented