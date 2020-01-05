LOUISVILLE -- Patricia Beatrice England Atwell, 77, of Louisville, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Hosparus Downtown. Patricia is a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church. She is preceded by her parents, Susie Beatrice Slaughter and Alton Grant England; her husband, Stanley Richard Atwell; and a sister, Carolyn Cunningham.
Survivors include her two daughters, Robin Atwell and Wendy Fryer; a granddaughter, Susannah Rae Fryer; a sister, Janet Sue Tooley; a brother, Ira Wallace England; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. EST Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. in Louisville with burial in Rose Hill-Elmwood Cemetery at 1 p.m. CST in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. EST Monday and after 9 a.m. EST Tuesday.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.
