Patricia Best Marcellino, 85, of Owensboro passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born July 27, 1937, in Covington to the late Howard Huntington Gubser and Dorothy Best Noble. Patricia was an avid Bridge player. She loved watching Kentucky and Florida basketball, and she also enjoyed sewing.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Marcellino; son, Michael Marcellino; and daughter, Ann Marie.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Marion Marcellino (Mark); sister, Judith Young; nieces, Diana Blair and Debra Powell; and dearest friend, Mary Byrne.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
