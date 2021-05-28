Patricia “Beth” Tong, 65, of Owensboro, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born March 25, 1956, to the late Edward and Melinda Horlander. Beth attended Owensboro High School and worked as an administrative assistant at Estes Elementary School until retirement in 2018. She loved her family and enjoyed playing Bingo and scratch-offs.
In addition to her parents, Beth also was preceded in death by her brothers, Mike and Steve Horlander; and sister Judy Boyiadji.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four sons, David Tong (Chasity), Chris Tong, Chad Tong and Jeremy Tong (Christy); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Jaxton Henson; sisters Ruth Horlander, Emma Bryant (Rex) and Teresa Horlander; and brothers Wayne Horlander (Sarah), C.J. Horlander and Tony Horlander (Printha).
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with a private burial in Elmwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation for Beth shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Memories and condolences for the family of Beth Tong may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented