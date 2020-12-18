Patricia Boze Welborn, 73, passed from this world to her heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Pat was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Madisonville to James Harold Boze and Oda DeMoss Boze. She was always a busy person and enjoyed her projects and Darrell’s “honey do” list. She enjoyed her family and their outings and get-togethers. She loved playing cards and board games with her friends and family. Pat ministered beside her husband as young married couples mentors at Yellow Creek Baptist and Macedonia Baptist Church, teaching couples the importance of God in their lives and passing on this lesson to her children and grandchildren.
Pat was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro and the Love and Laughter Life class. She always started her day with a Scripture reading, then a big breakfast and the crossword puzzle. She always loved learning. She continued her education with night classes and multiple workshops. She was a self-taught basket weaver and charter member of Woven Together in Western Kentucky. Not only was she a basket weaver, but a collector, designer and teacher. She was a member of the Owensboro Herb Society and gleaned much from club members to conduct herbal cooking classes and taught the joy of growing herbs.
Pat was always interested in art and photography and was a member of the Owensboro Photography Club. She was a master gardener and completed the University of Kentucky program in 2011 that inspired her husband to take the course in 2013. Pat was a member of the Green River Area Extension Master Garden Club and past president. Together, she and Darrell worked The Field House as host and hostess for eight years. She graduated from Madisonville High School in 1965.
Pat was associated with Modern Welding Co. Inc. for 50 years and retired from Modern after 31 years of continued service. She considered them her second family. Upon retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and meeting new people on these adventures.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Harold Boze; brother Jeffrey Kent Boze; and grandson Johnathan Rhodes.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell, of over 54 years; sons Troy Welborn (Kim) and Daniel Welborn of Owensboro; daughter Tammy Rhodes (Steve) of Philpot; mother Oda DeMoss Boze Clements of Madisonville; grandchildren Darren Welborn (Sarah), Dylan Welborn (Brittany), Sherry Aud (Timothy), Joshua Rhodes and Allanson Rhodes; step-grandchildren Bretnea Turner, Mandy Turner and Braydon Turner; six great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; brother Rick Boze (Fay); aunts Norma Lee and Ruby Boze; uncle Larry King; one niece; five nephews; several cousins; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Dr. Greg Faulls officiating. The service will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. Sunday at www.davis
funeralhome.com. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The number of those attending shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
The family wish to thank Dr. Jewraj Maheshwari and his caring staff, Dr. Bernard Buchanan and the PA’s Sue Robertson, Lesli Nall, and the nurses with Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented