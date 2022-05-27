Patricia Buchanan, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born August 18, 1945, in Henderson. Patricia retired from Mercy Hospital where she worked as a nurse’s assistant. She loved the outdoors, including going fishing, riding horses, camping, and riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Patricia enjoyed a good laugh from telling jokes, loved to go shopping, and enjoyed her root beer floats. Most of all, Patricia loved to spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Max Vinecke; and her husband, Nick Buchanan.
Patricia is survived by her mother, Dorothy Allgood Vinecke; two daughters, Beth Willis (Wayne) and Laurie Austin (Dan); a son, Mark Stites (Cindy); a stepson, Lance Buchanan (Deanna); eight grandchildren, Malarie, Erica (Clint), Max, Marinda, Katelyn, Carissa, Kennah, and Mallari; four great-grandchildren, Aadyn, Makston, Berkley, and Raelynn; two sisters, Becky Sebree and Debbie Crowe (Hurshel); her trusted companion, Sprocket; and a faithful friend, Brenda.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will take place from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Patricia Buchanan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
