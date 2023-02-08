Patricia C. Howard-Adams, 64, journeyed to her forever home Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. She was tremendously loved by her family, her friends, and her community.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Don Adams; ex-husband of 23 years, Brian Howard; three children, Jeremy (Samantha), Jennifer (Jeremy), and Jordawn; five grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Cole, Gradie, and Ethan; siblings, Chuck, Carolyn, Bill, David, and Meg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” — Isiah 41:31
A public celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Christian Church, where Pat was a member for 29 years. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the memorial service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
