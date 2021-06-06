ALAMEDA, Calif. — Patricia Carol Coburn of Alameda, California, passed away at her home March 30, 2021. Pat was born in Owensboro on Dec. 9, 1951, to Charles and Carol Colburn.
Pat was active with Valley Watch Evansville through much of the 1980s and continued her loving advocacy of this Earth after moving to California 35 years ago. She was a member of the Measure D committee, which sponsored the 1990 countywide charter amendment, raising over $100 million for recycling programs in Alameda County. She was an active member of CASA (Community Action for a Sustainable Alameda), founder of the Alameda Art Center, creator of the Alameda Earth Day Art Show and a talented artist, who created thoughtful pieces from found objects. She was an energy consultant, green building advisor and green realtor. She lived to dance and shared her indomitable spirit and ready smile with countless friends and family. She was a gift to the world.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Coburn; and a brother, Mark Colburn.
She is survived by her mother, Carol Coburn; sisters Linda (Joe) Seagle and Sandy Adams; and brothers John (Cory) Colburn and Jason Colburn.
