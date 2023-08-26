CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA — Patricia Charlene “Pat” (Blair) Grieb, 82, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Clark Memorial Hospital. Pat, as she was called by her friends and family, was born in Owensboro Aug. 4, 1941, to James and Emma (Merritt) Blair. Pat received her nursing degree from Indiana University Southeast and was a labor and delivery nurse at Clark Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in New Albany until her health deteriorated.
Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ewald Grieb; brother, James Blair, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Erhard Grieb and his wife, Clara (Kopp) Grieb.
Pat is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Pamela (Pierson) Grieb; grandson, Cameron Grieb; siblings, Helen Rhodes (Jerry), Larry Blair (Janet), Roger Hickman, and Debi Hardin; brother-in-law, Werner Grieb (Madeline); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in New Albany, Indiana. Burial is in Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave., Louisville. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Care by Kraft Funeral Home in New Albany, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to Grace Lutheran Church.
