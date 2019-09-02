Patricia Coletta Pryor, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Daviess County on June 2, 1948, to Herman and Christina Elizabeth Bivens Crabtree. She was a member of Audubon Church of the Nazarene. She worked mostly as a "lunchroom lady" in the OPS school system. During the summers, she worked on the Paint Crew and participated in shenanigans. She loved a good yard sale and would compete for the best deal of the day. She was a loyal UK fan but wasn't afraid to boo them when they messed up. She could cook up a storm and her recipes are gold. Most of all, she loved her family with fierceness like no other and spoiled her grandbabies.
Along with her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sisters, Alberta Allgood, Daisy Case, Mary Andrada, Margaret Crabtree and Pansy Crabtree; and her brothers, Johnny Crabtree and Curtis Crabtree.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Mack Murray Pryor Jr.; her sons, Mack "Mark" (Cheryl Judd) Pryor III and Steven Troy (Karen) Pryor, both of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Megan Pryor, Mack Pryor IV, Chelsey Pryor and Stephanie Pryor; her great-grandchildren, Reneé Pryor and Travis Pryor; her sister, Angela Gentry; and her brother, Jimmy Crabtree. She had many nieces and nephews. She had a furry kid named Sweetie, her dachshund. Longtime friend and partner in crime: Joyce Knowles.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory with J.D. Sailors officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Audubon Church of the Nazarene, 15 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
