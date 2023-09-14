HAWESVILLE — Patricia Cook, 79, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Kingsport, Tennessee June 10, 1944, to the late Evert and Gladys Christian. Patricia was a member of Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a homemaker. She was born in Jesus in 1972 and loved to work puzzles, play Bingo, feed her hummingbirds, ride motorcycles, and fish.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wayne Cook, in 2017, and a brother, Larry Hendershot.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cox (Jeremy); three sons, Jeffrey Cook, Aaron Cook, and Phillip Cook; five grandchildren, Hannah (Evan), Brandon (Page), Natalee (Charles), Alyson (Todd), and Chase; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Harper, Renlee, and Maya; sisters, Sandra Clark, Brenda Masterson, and Debbie Litherland; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Per Patricia’s wishes, cremation will follow her service. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dukes Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
