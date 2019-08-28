GREENVILLE -- Patricia Day Jones, 62, of Greenville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Patricia was born to Marion and Betty Sue Day on Dec. 27, 1956, in Greenville. She graduated from Hughes Kirk High School in 1974 and received an associate's degree in nursing from University of Kentucky, Madisonville Community College. She was a member of Mud River Union Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael Lewis Jones. Together, they raised three daughters, Jessica (Matt) Croley, Laura Jones and Sylvia (Travis) Johnson. They are proud grandparents to Eli, Kingston and Madeline Grace Croley and Noah Johnson. She also leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Betty Sue Day; and three siblings, Mike (Lisa) Day, Shirley Day (Paula Conway) and Jim (Sheryl) Day.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Marion Day; and her grandparents, Woodrow and Novella Stanley and Orbie and Alma Day.
Patricia cared deeply for those around her, whether it be the patients she served for nearly 30 years at Muhlenberg Community Hospital or as a mother and later a grandmother. She found ways to spoil all those around her and enjoy even the smallest details of every day.
Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial is in Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday after 5 p.m. and Thursday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Following the burial on Thursday, a lunch reception is at Mud River Union Church.
The Jones family wishes our sincerest thanks to the countless blood donors who sustained Patricia over the past year and would ask that you consider donating blood in her honor.
